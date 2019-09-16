South Africa

Unizul students burn tyres in protest against criminal attacks

16 September 2019 - 13:50 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
On Monday University of Zululand students protested about criminal attacks, and accused the university of not tackling the crime issue.
University of Zululand students blockaded the R102 near Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal with tyres, trees and stones on Monday to protest about security concerns.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said public order police and officers from Mtunzini were monitoring the situation.

"The situation is tense at the moment," said Gwala.

At the heart of the students' concerns is crime.

Many took to social media on Monday to voice their anger about criminals robbing and attacking students attending the university.

"We are afraid of our lives at University of Zululand. The off-campus students are striking, feeling neglected by the university due to the shooting of students by criminals who take their belongings while the school is doing nothing," one student posted on Twitter.

Another wrote: "Glad to finally see the students of University of Zululand finally taking a stand and making their grievances heard regarding the lack of safety we have to deal with."

Others claimed the university had not addressed the issue of crime.

The university said it would revert with a statement in response to TimesLIVE questions.

