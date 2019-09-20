South Africa

Sheep rustlers arrested in the Eastern Cape

20 September 2019 - 12:25 By timeslive
Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested three suspects for stealing sheep.
Image: SAPS

Three suspects, aged between 30 and 37, are in police custody until next week after allegedly being caught red-handed stealing sheep.

Police spokesperson WO Moitheri Bojabotseha said the  suspects were arrested while stealing livestock from a farm in the Lady Grey district this week.

Police recovered eight sheep, tied up with rope.

A bakkie "has been booked as part of the evidence gathered against the suspects".

They will appear in court on Monday.

According to the latest crime stats, stock theft is on the increase in the country, with 29,672 animals stolen between April last year and March, up 2.9% from the previous year.

Cases opened by police included theft of 13,948 cattle, followed by 9,109 sheep and 5,567 goats.

Horse theft cases totalled 1,518. Forty-eight donkeys were also snatched.

#CrimeStats | Stock theft on the rise in SA

Cattle are the prime target of stock thieves in SA
Pregnant cow hacked, calf born in emergency operation in KZN

A calf's life was saved during an emergency operation after its mother was hacked on a Dargle farm in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.
Multiple lion cub trafficking cases under investigation in Cape Town

Criminal trade in lion cubs is rife in Cape Town, say nature conservation officials.
