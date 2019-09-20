WATCH | 'Our second body is planet earth, our home': Joburg joins climate strike

About 1,500 people marched to the Gauteng Legislature on Friday. The march took place in conjunction with a global climate change strike.

The march, a melting pot of diversity, was littered with signs protesting against climate change and lack of government intervention on the issue.

Renowned filmmaker Rehad Desai had a hand in organising the protest, along with environmental NGO Extinction Rebellion South Africa.

"If things don't get done fast and very fast, our planet and South Africa in particular, with a number of other nations, are going to continue to face severe extreme weather, floods, droughts," Desai said.

Between mid-2017 and mid-2018, Cape Town's water levels hit a critical low of under 30%. Durban experienced severe floods which left 70 people dead. The Eastern Cape is in the midst of extreme drought conditions.

South Africa is one of many nations globally that is suffering from the effects of climate change. However global leaders such as US president Donald Trump have downplayed the significance of the issue.