South Africa

'Drunk' EMPD officer and his supervisor suspended

26 September 2019 - 10:20 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.
Image: Facebook/Mzwandile Masina

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said on Wednesday that the EMPD officer caught on camera “drunk driving” and allegedly in possession of a firearm had been suspended.

The video sparked outrage among politicians and tweeps, who called on authorities to hold the officer to account.

The video was shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Tuesday. It tagged the City of Ekurhuleni. Masina acknowledged the video and said action would be taken. 

 

The EFF's second in command, Floyd Shivambu, also condemned the conduct of the officer, calling his actions “unjustifiable”.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday, acting Ekurhuleni mayor Lesiba Mpya said the city would prioritise the case to ensure action was taken.

“This is behaviour that we are not going to tolerate. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that the gentleman was not in a fit and proper manner when assuming duty.

“It is a high priority case because, it's reputational damage suffered by the city.”

Shortly thereafter, Masina said the officer and his supervisor had been suspended after an internal investigation.  

MORE

WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform

An Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officer is in hot water after allegedly being found "drunk" in uniform with his gun "falling off" at ...
News
23 hours ago

3 arrested in Springs with 'large amount of money and unlicensed firearms'

Three men have been arrested in Springs after they were allegedly found in possession of unlicensed firearms and an undisclosed amount of money
News
2 weeks ago

Police yet to put the brakes on man who clocked 322km/h in Joburg

The video of the motorist clocking 322km/h on the R21 outside Kempton Park went viral on social media more than two weeks ago.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe Africa
  2. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Looters' flee with whole carcasses as butchery is stripped bare South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform South Africa
  5. Banking shutdown in the balance as Busa heads to court South Africa

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X