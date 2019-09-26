'Drunk' EMPD officer and his supervisor suspended

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said on Wednesday that the EMPD officer caught on camera “drunk driving” and allegedly in possession of a firearm had been suspended.

The video sparked outrage among politicians and tweeps, who called on authorities to hold the officer to account.

The video was shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Tuesday. It tagged the City of Ekurhuleni. Masina acknowledged the video and said action would be taken.