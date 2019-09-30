WATCH | Rubbish swept from police van in alleged illegal dumping

A DA ward councillor in Middleburg had described illegal dumping in the Mpumalanga town as "a big problem".

This comes after a video emerged of a man emptying litter from the back of a police van into a heap of rubbish.

Johann Dyason said he first saw the video, which had been taken at Klein Olifants River on Sunday, just before it was widely circulated on social media.

“We have a big problem and it is getting out of hand. People are just not adhering to the rules. It is even worse now that police are also doing it,” he told TimesLIVE.