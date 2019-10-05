New social grant system hurts the elderly, study finds

There is also an increased sense of insecurity at the withdrawal sites and in-transit after collecting the grants. “Many people end up going to three different places to try to withdraw money [due to] a combination of length of queues and the concern of too many tsotsis nearby,” Piper said.

“In the morning, respondents would wake up with a sense of excitement about going to get their grants, that today was the day they could live properly, maybe even treat [themselves] to something [they] could only do once a month.”

He said through the course of the day “often that excitement was transformed through the experience of going to collect the grant, through the fear of being robbed, through disappointment at the deductions…”.

It’s more expensive to collect grants through the new system. Capitec has a R5 service charge and R6 withdrawal charge, and Nedbank has a R14 service charge and R5.50 withdrawal charge, according to the study. In retail outlets, respondents said they could only collect their grants if the shops had taken in cash first thing in the morning. Otherwise they could only collect part of their grant and then had to come back the next day, resulting in a service fee for “an additional withdrawal”. Rural recipients are spending 6% of their grants on travelling and fees just to access them, the study found.

“I think with the transition to the post office, it does not have the facilities to supply social grants in mass,” Piper said.

He said if there was a problem with a grant, recourse was difficult. If a grant was short, beneficiaries merely received a bank statement. Previously they could visit an official Sassa paypoint and query the problem, but now they have to travel from the withdrawal site to the Sassa regional office, which in some cases adds a significant travel cost.

Some recipients do prefer the new system, the study found. Some said they enjoyed the independence of being able to choose their withdrawal site. But they agreed that the recourse process is more difficult now.