A six-year-old girl died on Friday after she was shot in the head outside her house in Helenvale, Port Elizabeth, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Jay-Linn Jantjies was hit by a stray bullet during shooting in the area on September 23.

She said a man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court for murder.