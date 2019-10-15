South Africa

WATCH | Smoke billows as MultiChoice building burns

15 October 2019 - 13:41 By Iavan Pijoos
Smoke pours from the MultiChoice offices in Randburg on Tuesday.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee via Twitter

A building at the MultiChoice offices in Randburg, Johannesburg, caught on fire on Tuesday, fire and rescue services said.

Footage of the fire has started circulating on social media, showing thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed a call was received at around 12.45pm.

Radebe said two fire trucks were quickly on the scene, with a third on its way by around 1.30pm.

“We are still not sure which side of the building the fire broke [out], but firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze," she said.

No injuries have been reported. Radebe said the building had been evacuated.

This is a developing story.

X