South Africa

Matric IT exams run smoothly despite load-shedding

18 October 2019 - 08:06 By Iavan Pijoos
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Daniil Peshkov/ 123rf.com

The matric Information Technology (IT) exams went smoothly with only minor disruptions caused by load-shedding, the Gauteng department of education said on Friday.

“The IT examination went very well yesterday. We only had a few glitches,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Mabona said out of 1,224 candidates, only nine could not write the exam.

The affected pupils are expected to do a rewrite.

Mabona said there were some delays due to load-shedding, but these didn’t disrupt the exams.

On Thursday, the Computer Application Technology practical exam was “severely affected” by Eskom's power cuts.

A total of 317 matric pupils in Gauteng will have to rewrite their practical examination at a later date.

The department also had to contend with a report of a bomb scare at a school in Vereeniging on Wednesday. The department said the matrics had finished writing and exams were not affected.

Eskom’s acting CEO Jabu Mabuza announced that Stage 1 load-shedding would be implemented on Friday.

Mabuza said that, as of Thursday evening, the system remained constrained and vulnerable, but they hoped for a weekend free of load-shedding.

Bomb scare and load-shedding mark first day of matric exams in Gauteng

A total of 317 pupils in Gauteng will rewrite their matric Computer Applications Technology Practical examination at a later date, after they were ...
News
18 hours ago

Gauteng matric exams hit hard by load-shedding

Matric pupils at seven centres could not take the exam
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Abusive' salon owner seeks legal advice after being caught on camera ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cheers in court as Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life South Africa
  3. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  4. Crowdfunding set up for suspended journalist who called Malema a 'p**s' South Africa
  5. JMPD officer killed while directing traffic on M1 in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X