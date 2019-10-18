‘This is no easy matter’ – education dept on girl who succumbed to rape injuries

The Limpopo department of education has expressed its deep sadness after the passing of Boitumelo Matsekoleng who succumbed to her rape injuries this week.

Education MEC Polly Boshielo said they were devastated by the passing of the Grade R pupil from Baithudi Mohlahledi Primary School.

According to the department, the little girl had been receiving treatment at the Polokwane provincial hospital.

“It is sad to lose a young life, a grade R learner, who had just started with her formal education with a potential of becoming anything she wants in life. It is a big loss to us as a department.

“This is no easy matter for all of us, especially the family, and we must work together to support and comfort each other,” Boshielo said.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the girl was reported missing on September 29 in the Nebo policing area, outside Groblersdal.

“On the day of her disappearance, the community went out and looked for the girl. It was reported that she was last seen with a known man,” Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said the girl was later found having been brutally raped. She died in hospital on Wednesday.

A 34-year-old suspect has been arrested.