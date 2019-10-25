South Africa

Seriously?! Another pole stuck in middle of new road

25 October 2019 - 10:16 By timeslive
Fani Tsela, left, and William Shogole inspect the electrical pole in the middle of a newly tarred road in Limpopo.
Fani Tsela, left, and William Shogole inspect the electrical pole in the middle of a newly tarred road in Limpopo.
Image: Peter Ramothwala/Sowetan

A newly tarred R10.5m road has an electricity pole stuck right in the middle of it.

Sowetan reported that the tarring of the road in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, started in May and was scheduled to be completed and operating by October 22.

Sowetan front page October 25 2019
Sowetan front page October 25 2019
Image: Peter Ramothwala/Sowetan

There was no clear explanation why the pole wasn’t removed before tar was laid around it, the newspaper reported.

Lepelle-Nkumpi municipal spokesperson Khali Maphoso told Sowetan the situation was “not that bad, because the road is not officially opened”.

“We have written to Eskom applying for the electric pole to be removed and the process is under way. The completed road will be open in the next two months,” he said.

This is the second incident of its kind to make the news recently, after the Mpumalanga municipality had to remove an Eskom pole that was rooted in the middle of a paved road.

The irregular construction occurred in Acornhoek, Bushbuckridge.

TimesLIVE quoted Bushbuckridge municipality spokesperson Aubrey Mnisi as saying this was as a result of home stands being allocated to residents without following proper processes.

“There are no infrastructure plans for that.”

After Eskom erected the power lines, the municipality found that some of the poles were placed in the middle of the road, Mnisi said.

“We appointed engineers who were doing designs, but they could not remove the poles. We had to make a request to Eskom, who took some time. The engineer ended up giving the contractor the go-ahead to put paving down, with the intention to remove it later. That’s what happened.”

MORE

Not good enough: Poor roads, lack of fencing and informal trading flagged at Beitbridge Port

Vast infrastructure requirements and poor roads, lack of fencing and the proximity of informal trading are some of the challenges faced at the ...
News
21 hours ago

Gwede Mantashe mocked for promoting something unobtainium to foreign investors

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe is the unfortunate butt of jokes on Thursday after trying to attract investment to South Africa ...
News
1 month ago

More than 60% of second-hand tyres sold in SA are illegal

Don’t buy killer tyres intended for the scrapheap, urges SATMC
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  2. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  3. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa
  4. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  5. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X