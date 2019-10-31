KwaZulu-Natal hit by 'massive tremor'
31 October 2019 - 13:54
Hundreds of KwaZulu-Natal residents from Umhlanga to Underberg were left shaken, literally, on Thursday when they experienced what has been described as a tremor.
The movement lasted for about 10 seconds with social media users posting about it from Underberg and Nottingham Road in the KZN midlands, to Umhlanga on the north coast and Isipingo on the south coast.
Oh my goodness!!! Just had a massive earth tremor on #KZN #SouthCoast— Sharon Peetz (@SharonPeetz) October 31, 2019
The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs couldn't immediately confirm the phenomenon.
This is a developing story.