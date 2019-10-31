South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal hit by 'massive tremor'

31 October 2019 - 13:54 By TimesLIVE
Dozens of KwaZulu-Natal residents took to social media to post about a 10-second tremor.
Dozens of KwaZulu-Natal residents took to social media to post about a 10-second tremor.
Image: 123RF/Leon Swart

Hundreds of KwaZulu-Natal residents from Umhlanga to Underberg were left shaken, literally, on Thursday when they experienced what has been described as a tremor.

The movement lasted for about 10 seconds with social media users posting about it from Underberg and Nottingham Road in the KZN midlands, to Umhlanga on the north coast and Isipingo on the south coast.

The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs couldn't immediately confirm the phenomenon.

This is a developing story.

MORE

Rescuers fear six trapped after Taiwan bridge collapse

Rescuers were scrambling on Tuesday to reach six people feared trapped after a bridge collapsed in Taiwan, smashing onto a group of fishing boats ...
News
4 weeks ago

Undersea quake near Indonesia's Bali causes panic, minor damage

An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck south of Indonesia's Bali on Tuesday, the European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC said, ...
News
3 months ago

Strong 6.6 quake hits off northwest Australia: USGS

A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northwest Australia Sunday, shaking buildings over a wide area but causing no immediate reports of ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat South Africa
  2. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa
  3. Husband who lost wife, kids in cliff plunge rejects speculation about tragedy South Africa
  4. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  5. WATCH | Police battle refugees during eviction of protesters in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X