WATCH | Durban highway floods as the city is lashed by heavy rain

It is understood that stormwater drains were also causing flooding in the Pinetown area, west of the city.

"Parts of Pinetown have also been badly hit by the rain, with more road closures expected."

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics have had their hands full with a number of vehicle crashes on Monday.

"There are multiple collisions everywhere. We are extremely busy with a number of accidents, but nothing serious as yet.

"We are urging people to drive cautiously in this severe rain.

"There are multiple areas were roadways are flooding, and we have ambulances on standby in case there are any medical emergencies, including rescues," said Jamieson.