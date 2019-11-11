WATCH | Durban highway floods as the city is lashed by heavy rain
The heavy rain that has lashed Durban since Sunday has resulted in mud slides, road closures and several vehicle accidents.
On Monday city authorities were forced to shut the busy M4 highway between Umhlanga and the Sibaya precinct after parts of the road flooded.
Metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad told TimesLIVE a full assessment would be conducted of the roadway.
WATCH: The M4 between Umhlanga and the Sibaya precinct in Durban is flooding after heavy rain lashed the city. The highway has been closed.
It is understood that stormwater drains were also causing flooding in the Pinetown area, west of the city.
"Parts of Pinetown have also been badly hit by the rain, with more road closures expected."
Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics have had their hands full with a number of vehicle crashes on Monday.
"There are multiple collisions everywhere. We are extremely busy with a number of accidents, but nothing serious as yet.
"We are urging people to drive cautiously in this severe rain.
"There are multiple areas were roadways are flooding, and we have ambulances on standby in case there are any medical emergencies, including rescues," said Jamieson.