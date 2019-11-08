No rain on the Durban Bok parade

It may have been an overcast start but that didn't stop hundreds of Springbok fans who lined the streets in Umhlanga, north of Durban, where the national rugby team started their victory tour on Friday.

A large number of fans gathered outside the Garden Court Hotel to welcome the team to the city.

The team will show off the Webb Ellis Trophy from Umhlanga through KwaMashu to the Durban City Hall, where Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala will meet them. The parade will head towards the beachfront and end at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

The tour route will be as follows:

9am, uMhlanga

9.30am - KwaMashu station

10am - Durban City Hall

11am: Parade continues through city towards the beachfront.

12.30pm: Moses Mabhida stadium