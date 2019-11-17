MyFokMarelize crashes into a Tesla

Marelize Horn, who shot to fame after crashing into a rugby post on a bicycle, has left her mark again — in the paintwork of a Tesla.

Horn, who during a previous interview with TimesLIVE described herself as abnormally accident prone, recently crashed into one of the electric vehicles in the Netherlands where she is working as an au pair.

Rapport said on Sunday that she was working abroad for a couple, looking after their three children, aged from four to seven years. Part of her duties involve taking the children to school on an elongated cargo bike.