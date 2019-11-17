South Africa

#MyFokMarelize crashes into a Tesla

17 November 2019 - 13:43 By TimesLIVE
Marelize Horn celebrates not falling off with members of the Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy, from Khayelitsha, on March 9 2019. File photo.
Marelize Horn celebrates not falling off with members of the Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy, from Khayelitsha, on March 9 2019. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Marelize Horn, who shot to fame after crashing into a rugby post on a bicycle, has left her mark again — in the paintwork of a Tesla.

Horn, who during a previous interview with TimesLIVE described herself as abnormally accident prone, recently crashed into one of the electric vehicles in the Netherlands where she is working as an au pair.

Rapport said on Sunday that she was working abroad for a couple, looking after their three children, aged from four to seven years. Part of her duties involve taking the children to school on an elongated cargo bike.

Parents in the Netherlands use boxy cargo bikes to transport their children to and from school. Stock photo.
Parents in the Netherlands use boxy cargo bikes to transport their children to and from school. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Patricia Hofmeester

It was while ferrying two of the children in a cramped cycle lane that she started to panic and decided to hit the open road instead. “And then I hit a car ... a Tesla,” she said.

“I explained that I’m from Namibia and not familiar (with the roads). My heart almost stopped. I am sure the children were traumatised.”

The car was left with a 7cm-long scrape but the driver was accommodating and allowed them to go on their way.

Horn became an internet sensation after video footage of her riding into a rugby post went viral.

In the video, she rides in a circle then heads straight for a rugby post, crashes into it and falls off. Starting to walk towards Marelize, her mother Heidi sighs “My fok, Marelize” before the video ends.

MORE

WATCH | My fok! Marelize CAN ride a bike without crashing

The last time Marelize Horn tried to ride a bicycle on a sports field, it didn't end well. In fact, it ended with a "My fok Marelize", uttered by her ...
News
8 months ago

#MyFokMarelize gatecrashes Cape Town Cycle Tour

The teenager who has won worldwide fame in the past 10 days with her starring role in the #MyFokMarelize video will be on the starting line of the ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. IN HIS OWN WORDS | Luyanda Botha: 'This is how I killed Uyinene' South Africa
  2. Sars legal head fired with immediate effect over R420m Gupta VAT refund South Africa
  3. If Ace is charged, Cyril can take charge and other highlights from 'Vrye ... South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town South Africa
  5. Woman shot dead in hijacking at intersection in Bramley South Africa

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X