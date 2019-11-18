South Africa

WATCH | Fire engulfs shops at Mahikeng mall

18 November 2019 - 12:20 By Iavan Pijoos

Eight shops were engulfed in flames at a shopping centre in Mahikeng on November 18 2019.Police said the fire broke out at a Bradlows store at about 6am. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Eight shops were engulfed by flames at a shopping centre in Mahikeng, North West, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the fire broke out in a Bradlows store about 6am.

He said the fire had been contained. The cause was unknown.

“There were also reports of looting, so we had to send our officers there,” said Mokgwabone, adding that no looting was reported to have occurred.

