Chemicals company vows to clean up hazardous waste after KZN factory fire

International company Thor Chemicals has vowed to foot the bill for cleaning up hazardous waste in Cato Ridge, west of Durban.

In a statement issued on Monday, environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy said Thor had provided the department with a final commitment to remove and dispose of the waste "at their own cost".

A fire in August resulted in about 30% of the waste stockpile being burnt, potentially causing toxic air pollution.