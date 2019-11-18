Whites earn three times more than black people: Stats SA

Stats SA's latest report has confirmed that the country is still one of the most unequal in the world.

Inequality Trends in South Africa, released on November 14, showed that white people earned three times more than black people on average, two decades after apartheid.

The report also found that the wage gap between SA's groups increased between 2011 and 2015.

It said black households faced the highest level of unemployment and earned the lowest wages, while white people's salaries were higher.

The earnings of white people were about three times more than those of black people. Whites also had the highest annual median expenditure.

The average monthly earnings among black people were R 6,009 in 2006 and R9,186 in 2015, while the figures for the white population were R77,308 in 2006 and R100,205 in 2015.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said income earnings in SA remained “heavily racialised”.

“The annual median expenditure for whites was more than 10 times higher than that of black Africans across all four years.

“Furthermore, the white population group had more than nine times the annual mean expenditure of black Africans in 2006; though this ratio declined to more than seven times in 2015,” said Maluleke.