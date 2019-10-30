Three good things to take out of bleak unemployment rates

While SA's unemployment rate continues to climb to the worst levels in more than a decade, three sectors have seen positive growth in the past quarter.

On Tuesday, Stats SA revealed that SA’s unemployment rate hit its highest level in 11 years - 29.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

According to Stats SA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey, 6.7-million people were unemployed in the three months to September 30.

Sunday Times reported that statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said high declines in employment in the third quarter were recorded in the manufacturing sector, which shed 30,000 jobs, followed by construction at 24,000, trade 21,000 and utilities 18,000.