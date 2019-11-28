WATCH | North West traffic officers accused of asking US driver for a bribe

Footage of a metro police officer “demanding a R600 spot fine” has gone viral.

The footage was shot on driver Phil Maloney's dashcam on August 19 2019 in the North West.

An officer stopped Maloney after he was allegedly caught driving at 77km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The officer questioned Maloney about his foreign driver’s licence and allegedly told him she was going to give him with a “spot fine” as his licence was at issue.

Maloney said he believed “spot fine” to mean “bribe” in SA.

After some time, he agreed to follow the officer's supervisor to a police station, where he was asked to pay a R200 fine.