South Africa

WATCH | North West traffic officers accused of asking US driver for a bribe

28 November 2019 - 12:06 By Deepa Kesa

Footage of a metro police officer “demanding a R600 spot fine” has gone viral.

The footage was shot on driver Phil Maloney's dashcam on August 19 2019 in the North West.

An officer stopped Maloney after he was allegedly caught driving at 77km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The officer questioned Maloney about his foreign driver’s licence and allegedly told him she was going to give him with a “spot fine” as his licence was at issue.

Maloney said he believed “spot fine” to mean “bribe” in SA.

After some time, he agreed to follow the officer's supervisor to a police station, where he was asked to pay a R200 fine.

READ MORE:

Misa CEO Ntandazo Vimba arrested, department confirms

The Hawks say 10 suspects were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning
News
6 days ago

JMPD officer rats out 'corrupt' colleague and motorist who paid bribe

A Johannesburg metro police officer is behind bars for corruption after he was turned in by his colleague, JMPD chief David Tembe said on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Jail for corrupt Cape Town cops who took R1,000 bribe from drug dealer

Two Cape Town police officers were sentenced to three years in jail for accepting bribes from a drug dealer.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | ‘Unreasonably’ tough maths paper equals matric pain South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man nearly flies off back of truck on busy Durban freeway South Africa

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X