Ford Ranger wins International Pick-up Award

The Ford Ranger has won the 2020 International Pick-up Award (IPUA) at a special gala ceremony in Lyon, France. The win was the second for Ford, with the Blue Oval clinching the title for 2020 International Van of the Year (IVOTY) with the Transit Custom.

It was the enhanced 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel powertrain and advanced driver assistance technologies, introduced in SA in 2019 with the launch of the New Ranger, that helped convince the IPUA jury to crown it best pick-up, the second time Ranger has received this accolade.

“We are very proud that our South African-built Ranger has received this important accolade,” said Doreen Mashinini, GM marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

“It is a great accolade for both our Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria, where the Ranger is built, and for our Struandale plant, where the new Bi-Turbo and Single Turbo, as well as the proven 2.2 and 3.2-litre Duratorq TDCi engines are produced,” she said.