South Africa

WATCH | At least four people injured in Rivonia restaurant blaze

30 November 2019 - 16:36 By TimesLIVE
At least four people were injured in a fire that broke out in a restaurant in Rivonia on Saturday afternoon.
Image: Supplied by ER24

At least four people were injured when a fire broke out in a restaurant in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics, along with the City of Johannesburg fire services and several others, arrived on the scene shortly after 2pm to find the restaurant in Rivonia Road “well alight”.

“Fire services began to battle the blaze while medics assessed the patients found on the scene.

“After assessment, medics found that four patients had been injured, one of them critically.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured patient provided with advanced life support interventions. After treatment, the critically injured patient was airlifted to hospital by a private medical helicopter while the remaining patients were transported by ambulance,” Meiring said.

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, he added.

EMER-G-MED tweeted that it had responded to a gas explosion on Rivonia Boulevard.

"Multiple patients with serious injuries were treated and transported. The Netcare helicopter was activated to airlift the patient. Authorities and the fire department are still on scene,” it tweeted.

