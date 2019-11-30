Fancy a life aboard a superyacht? Apply right here

Super Yacht Culinary Academy owner Brett Nussey, who also runs his Stir Crazy Cooking School from the V&A premises, said he planned to expand into other areas of superyacht training.

The culinary programme was specifically focused on preparing students to work on yachts, and differed from standard courses, he said.

The launch added to the V&A’s efforts to help drive the government's oceans economy programme, which seeks to create employment in maritime-related trades.

“The V&A have been working on the oceans economy programme for the past 18 months, and the initiative to set up a training centre seemed to fit exactly within their programme,” said Nussey.

“The idea was then pushed ahead through Andre Blaine [V&A Waterfront head of marine and industrial], who has had a large stake in setting up the oceans economy programme.”

James Vos, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, officiated at the launch ceremony on Thursday and spoke about the broader efforts to support Cape Town’s boating industry.

“As a city, we want to create the right kind of environment for businesses to grow, especially in sectors where there is potential for impressive expansion,” he said in a statement.

“One of the ways in which the city helps create the right conditions for growth is by investing in skills that our people can use to find employment in sectors that are poised to take off. This is a major feature of my vision and a key aspect of my department's strategy.

“My team has also identified the boatbuilding and marine manufacturing sectors as key to unlocking the ocean economy in Cape Town. These sectors have a massive potential to facilitate accelerated economic growth, job creation and economic inclusion through skills development.”