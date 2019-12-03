Mzansi reacts to commission's data report: 'We've been suffering'
The Competition Commission's report on data costs has sparked an ongoing debate on social media.
Addressing the media about the report, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said data prices were not only exorbitant, but also discriminated against lower-income consumers.
“The prices are higher than they should be and higher than any other markets elsewhere in the world. The profitability levels are high, reflecting anticompetitive outcomes. This may be the subject of an investigation into excessive pricing.”
The commission described the prices as “anti-poor”.
Patel added that data prices were critical to the economy, as the “21st century is being reshaped by data".
On social media, the public called out service providers for failing to reduce data prices.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
The real question we should be asking is! Will these network service providers listen to the Competition Commission Recommends & Reduce Data Prices? #DataMustFall pic.twitter.com/a1YrU7JDxI— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) December 3, 2019
We’ve been suffering from high data prices here in South Africa, this will make it easy for everyone to access information on the internet and give unemployed people a fair chance to apply or look for jobs. #DataMustFall ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/bRVAKdXoYb— Lindo Myeni — TwittaNerd™ (@LindoMyeni) December 2, 2019
#DataMustFall can't wait to buy 1GB vodacom by R20 Lord pic.twitter.com/BKJNhGuc7J— Vitiligoborn (@T_arkhan) December 2, 2019
#DataMustFall— Somafashion 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) December 2, 2019
How Telkom ll be checking Mtn and Voda data prices in February and then lower Telkom 1GB Data to R50.00 to finish them off pic.twitter.com/YzcIQvGsdI
#DataMustFall— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 2, 2019
One can only hope it’ll fall one day!
Mobile companies are going to litigate for years to come!
So much noise was made, but alas!
Watch the space!
Vodacom & MTN are not going to reduce data prices. They will find a loophole to continue sucking us for next 5yrs. Some Judge in North Gauteng High Court is gonna come through for them. #DataMustFall— Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) December 3, 2019