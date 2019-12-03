South Africa

Mzansi reacts to commission's data report: 'We've been suffering'

03 December 2019 - 15:48 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Ebrahim Patel says data prices are exorbitant and may be the subject of an investigation into excessive pricing.
Image: 123RF/emevil

The Competition Commission's report on data costs has sparked an ongoing debate on social media.

Addressing the media about the report, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said data prices were not only exorbitant, but also discriminated against lower-income consumers.

“The prices are higher than they should be and higher than any other markets elsewhere in the world. The profitability levels are high, reflecting anticompetitive outcomes. This may be the subject of an investigation into excessive pricing.”

The commission described the prices as “anti-poor”.

Patel added that data prices were critical to the economy, as the “21st century is being reshaped by data".

On social media, the public called out service providers for failing to reduce data prices.

Here's a glimpse of the reactions:

