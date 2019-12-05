December holiday shopping can make you sick - for real!

Did you know that holiday shopping can make you ill?

According to pharmaceutical company Pharma Dynamics, the festive season is not only known for family get-togethers and shopping sprees, but also illnesses such as tummy bugs, colds and migraines.

Other common illnesses around this period include fever, diarrhoea, respiratory infections, giardiasis, and skin and soft-tissue infections (SSTIs).

“When on holiday we tend to shop more, which means we’re handling and drawing cash more than usual. Money carries about 3,000 different types of bacteria that can lead to all sorts of illnesses," said Alisha Mackintosh, allergy and immunity portfolio manager at Pharma Dynamics.

To avoid these, the company suggests always wiping shopping trolleys and surfaces with sanitising wipes before touching them - or washing your hands afterwards.