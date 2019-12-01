Fun for the whole family: 10 awesome things to do in KZN this festive season
From puppet pantomimes to Christmas markets, you'll be spoilt for choice
01 December 2019 - 00:00
1. BOTANIC GARDENS TRAIL OF LIGHTS
There'll be nightly entertainment, kids' activities, a food garden and a festive market while the beautiful gardens are ablaze with millions of lights. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.