Shopping
Festive gift guide 2019: we've found the perfect presents for you
01 December 2019 - 00:00
Whether you're hunting for a present for a tech buff or a traveller, a fashionista or a foodie, we've got you covered.
There are also great ideas for homemade gifts, recommendations for holiday reads, and suggestions of what to give those who would prefer to have an memorable experience rather than more stuff...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.