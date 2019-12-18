South Africa

WATCH | Durban company goes up in flames

18 December 2019 - 10:45 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Firefighters battled to contain a raging blaze in Shetland Road, Wentworth, on Wednesday morning.
Image: supplied by Rescue Care

Emergency services were on the scene of a building fire in Shetland Road in Wentworth, south of Durban, on Wednesday morning. 

One person was rushed to hospital, while others were being treated on scene.

Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the building was a business premises.

“Paramedics are assessing the injured. Further updates to follow,” he said.

The building began to collapse as firefighters battled the raging blaze. 

Jamieson said Shetland Road was closed.

