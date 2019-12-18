WATCH | Durban company goes up in flames
Emergency services were on the scene of a building fire in Shetland Road in Wentworth, south of Durban, on Wednesday morning.
One person was rushed to hospital, while others were being treated on scene.
One person has been rushed to hospital following a fire at a company in Wentworth. Firefighters are now battling the blaze. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/8M0aUYajcA— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) December 18, 2019
Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the building was a business premises.
“Paramedics are assessing the injured. Further updates to follow,” he said.
Durban firefighters are battling a fire at a company in Wentworth, South of Durban @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/O8yk2iBIf9— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) December 18, 2019
The building began to collapse as firefighters battled the raging blaze.
Jamieson said Shetland Road was closed.