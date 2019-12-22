South Africa

Six-year-old drowns in Richards Bay

22 December 2019
A six-year-old girl drowned in Richards Bay at the weekend..
Image: NSRI via Facebook

A six-year-old girl drowned while swimming in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Her body was spotted in the water by a woman on a surfboard, the NSRI said in a statement.

“On arrival on the scene it was found that a six-year-old female had been located unresponsive in the water reportedly by a lady on a surfboard.

“The lady had rescued the child to the shoreline and, assisted by a member of the public, they initiated bystander CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation).”

Lifeguards then took over the CPR efforts but she was declared dead on the scene.

“The body of the child has been taken into the care of government health forensic pathology services. Police have opened an inquest docket.”

X