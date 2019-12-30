Malusi Gigaba's heartwarming birthday message to his daughter: 'I pray God gives you wisdom'

It seems there is more to Malusi Gigaba than staunch ANC supporter and fashionista – he has shown Mzansi he is a family man as well.

On Sunday, the former home affairs minister took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter's 20th birthday with a lengthy and heartwarming message: “I pray that God gives you wisdom as you grow older, to be able still to distinguish between right and wrong, to respect your parents and love your siblings, to take your studies seriously and complete them, to be happy and safe.”

Many joined him in wishing his daughter well, with one follower trying his luck. “I can vouch for my son mengameli,” he said.

The clearly overprotective father responded: “I still prefer she gets her degrees and educated.”