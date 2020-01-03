South Africa

Family says hostage photographer Shiraaz Mohamed is back in SA

03 January 2020 - 13:52 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Shiraaz Mohamed is reportedly back in the country after being abducted in Syria three years ago.
Shiraaz Mohamed is reportedly back in the country after being abducted in Syria three years ago.
Image: SUPPLIED

Communication from Shiraaz Mohamed’s family has confirmed reports that the South African photojournalist is back in the country.

“Owing to his recent circumstances, he and our family are requesting that we be given some space," they said in a statement. "In due course and soon, we will issue a statement and engage with the media.”

Mohamed was taken hostage on January 10 2017 in Darkoush, Syria. He had gone on his own accord as a photojournalist to capture the suffering of the Syrian people.

Mohamed reportedly escaped from his captors three weeks ago.

READ MORE:

Shiraaz Mohamed back home after escape from Syria: source

The South African photojournalist kidnapped in Syria by Islamic State three years ago returned home on Thursday with the help of Turkey's ...
News
10 hours ago

'I just want to hold him': Family of Shiraaz Mohamed waiting anxiously for him to come home

Shirley Brijlal, the former wife of the SA photographer held hostage in Syria for almost three years, told TimesLIVE that it was a huge relief that ...
News
2 weeks ago

SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the Givers

SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed, who was kidnapped in Syria almost three years ago, is free.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The moment New Year's Day revellers were sprayed with bullets in ... South Africa
  2. ‘You could see the moment they stopped living’: inside the Melville tragedy South Africa
  3. Abandoned truck leads cops to 'hijackers' and their loot South Africa
  4. Two killed, six injured in Joburg restaurant drive-by shooting South Africa
  5. Afternoon storm alert for Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X