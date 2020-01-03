South Africa

Shiraaz Mohamed back home after escape from Syria: source

03 January 2020 - 08:27 By Reuters
Shiraaz Mohamed. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

The South African photojournalist kidnapped in Syria by Islamic state three years ago returned home on Thursday with the help of Turkey's intelligence agency, a security source in Ankara said.

Shiraaz Mohamed was captured in January 2017 after travelling to document the suffering of Syrians under war, according to Gift of the Givers.

The charity tweeted on December 15 that he had been freed and was awaiting co-ordination between SA's government and Turkey's National Intelligence Agency to fly him home.

That took place on Thursday, the Turkish intelligence source told Reuters, without giving more details.

There was no immediate confirmation from SA's foreign ministry, Mohamed's family or the Turkish government.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman told Reuters the ministry had confirmed to the charity on December 18 it was in contact with Turkish intelligence, which had said Mohamed was with them. But the charity had received no more information since December 26 and had not been involved with the case since, he added.

Turkey borders northern Syria, where Mohamed was said to have been kidnapped.

