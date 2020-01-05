South Africa

10,000 litres of home-brewed booze concocted in well-fortified house

05 January 2020 - 12:20 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Police destroyed 10,000 litres of home-brewed alcohol and fined the property owner R2,000 for trading without a valid liquor licence.
Image: SAPS

A 68-year-old man was arrested by police in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, for trading without a liquor licence after police discovered 10,000 litres of home-brewed booze.  

Police said they had been tipped off about home-brewed liquor (Mtshovalale) being concocted at a house in Jawa Street.

Some of the booze found on the premises.
Image: SAPS

“Security around this house is very secure and access proved difficult on several occasions,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

But on Friday a man was spotted walking away from the house. He was stopped and questioned.  

“Police eventually gained access and discovered thousands of litres of home-brewed alcohol and liquor on the premises,” said Naidu.

Ten-thousand litres of booze was destroyed and 237 bottles of alcohol were seized.

“The owner, 68 was issued with a fine of R2,000 for contravening section 19 of the Liquor Act — trading without a valid liquor licence,” she added.

