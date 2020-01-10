WATCH | Burst water pipe closes main road to Simon's Town
10 January 2020 - 09:11
The main road to Simon's Town, near the tip of the Cape Peninsula, was blocked on Friday by a torrent of mud.
WATCH | Burst water main above Main Road outside Simon's Town forced its closure on Friday morning. Video: City of Cape Town @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ifawz8Uloi— David Chambers (@daveincapetown) January 10, 2020
The cascade was caused by a burst water main, according to Richard Coleman of the City of Cape Town traffic services.
Main Road was closed between Dido Valley Road and Redhill Road, said Coleman.
Emergency services had been informed, he said, and Metrorail had been alerted to a possible threat to the railway line that runs alongside the road.