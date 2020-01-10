South Africa

WATCH | Burst water pipe closes main road to Simon's Town

10 January 2020 - 09:11 By TimesLIVE
Main Road, between Glencairn and Simon's Town, was closed by a torrent of water and mud caused by a burst water main on January 10 2020.
Image: City of Cape Town

The main road to Simon's Town, near the tip of the Cape Peninsula, was blocked on Friday by a torrent of mud.

The cascade was caused by a burst water main, according to Richard Coleman of the City of Cape Town traffic services.

Vehicles were trapped when mud cascaded onto Main Road near Simon's Town on January 10 2020.
Image: Cityopf Cape Town

Main Road was closed between Dido Valley Road and Redhill Road, said Coleman.

Emergency services had been informed, he said, and Metrorail had been alerted to a possible threat to the railway line that runs alongside the road.

