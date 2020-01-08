Hailstorm warning for Graaff-Reinet as rains come to some of SA's driest towns
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms resulting in hail or damaging winds between Willowmore and Graaff-Reinet.
The warning is effective until 5pm on Wednesday for the drought-stricken area of the Eastern Cape.
Severe thunderstorms with large hail, heavy downpours and strong winds are anticipated west of Vanwyksvlei, moving towards the Northern Cape town on Wednesday afternoon, Saws said.
Since Tuesday, “a good amount of rainfall” had fallen over the central parts of SA, bringing relief to the hinterland, the service said on Twitter.
Graaff-Reinet received 26mm of rain, the Addo Elephant Park 27mm and Makhanda (Grahamstown) 40mm. Port Elizabeth, where water restrictions are also in place, received 10mm-11mm.
It is pouring with rain in Graaff Reinet. We missed the view, but a small sacrifice as they so desperately need it.Posted by Heather van Gesselleen on Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Welcomed rainfall over the drought areas of Eastern Cape the past 24 hours:— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 8, 2020
King Williamstown 42mm
Cradock 16mm
Graaff Reinet 26mm
Queenstown 8mm
Adelaide/Fort Beaufort areas 70mm
Grahamstown 40mm
Darlington dam 41mm
Catchment areas:
Kouga Dam 13mm
Kareedouw 6mm
Patensie 13mm
This is the second welcome burst of rainfall in Graaff-Reinet since the start of the year. The Karoo town has a water crisis that has dragged on for more than two years, and its main water supply, the Nqweba Dam, dried up.
In September, the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers intervened to send water trucks, tankers, a drilling machine and hydrologist Dr Gideon Groenewald to the town.
2 days ago. Graaff Reinet. 3 months rain in 20 minutes followed by bright sun. People were dancing and hooting with happiness.Posted by David Edwards on Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Watch ‼As Animals Gather to Get a Drink of Water🐄🐐 #GraaffReinet The #DroughtCrisis in the #EasternCape has left...Posted by Gift of the Givers on Friday, December 13, 2019