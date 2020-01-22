Frail ex-apartheid Security Branch policeman returns to scene of Neil Aggett's death

On the ground floor of one of the wings, a cleaner polished the corridor floors with an electric buffer, ensuring they kept the shine they held back then.

“Only one lift went to the 10th floor at the time,” Makhetha told the lawyers.

The inspection team arrived on the second floor, where prisoners were registered, searched, stripped of any potentially harmful belongings and allocated a cell. On a blue noticeboard in the area were new and old notices. The old ones, on white paper, had turned brown.

“Suspects must be searched before entering the cell complex. Members who do not comply with the instruction will be charged,” read one.

It was notices such as these that led Aggett's family to disbelieve he was able to enter his prison cell with a piece of material or scarf that he could have used to hang himself. They believe Aggett was murdered.

A putrid smell lingered as the door leading from the charge office to the cells was opened. It was indescribable and badly masked by cleaning chemicals used on the shiny floors.

“This place is evil. It is painful to be here. Absolutely evil,” Jill Burger, Aggett’s sister, told Times Select during the inspection. It was her first visit to the cell where her brother, a trade unionist and anti-apartheid activist, died after 70 days behind bars. He was never charged. Several others like him lost their lives behind the prison walls.

For Tuesday’s inspection, the prisoners occupying the cell in which Aggett had died were moved to others. Police officers stood at the doors of the cells, obstructing the key holes that would otherwise give prisoners a view of the entourage.

Jabulani Ngwenya, who was imprisoned about the same time as Aggett, told the team that police used to block the doors in a similar fashion when they wanted to prevent them from seeing what was happening outside. However, he said he recalled seeing Aggett during their incarceration. At one point, he was being led down the passage. Ngwenya said during his time in detention his senses grew sharp and when he slept near the entrance of the cell he could tell by the smell, or even footsteps, whether a black or white officer was approaching.

Ngwenya, Makhetha and Nyampule are among those expected to give evidence during the inquest. An inquest in 1982 found no one responsible for Aggett's death. It was ruled a suicide. The new inquest seeks to uncover the truth behind the then 28-year-old doctor’s death. It continues in the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.