Detainee and policeman meet at scene of Neil Aggett's death, four decades later

The top half of the wall that separated the rooms was made of ribbed glass, while the other half was a cream-white wall. This and the shiny wooden floor remain the same to this day.

“I saw activity in the room and I realised it was Neil. He was being made to run on the same spot and was also going up and down on the floor. [I thought he was doing push-ups] because he would disappear [from the glass] and then reappear again,” said Smithers.

He noticed how one of the officers had kept on hitting Aggett with what seemed like a rolled-up newspaper or a magazine, he said.

Smithers said he threw a chair against the wall to alert Aggett of his presence in the next room. The officer who was keeping watch over him did not react to Smithers hurling the chair.

The room that Smithers was kept in then was little changed on Tuesday, except that one of the ribbed windows had been replaced with a frosted-glass window. A white Christmas tree has been placed on an old, abandoned piano.

Smithers told the legal teams conducting the inspection that he did not understand why the police officer had allowed him to see this. He thought he was perhaps being exposed to it as a way to intimidate him, saying at that point, security police had concluded interrogating him.

“I decided to record it [in my mind] by asking the officer what time it was every now and again,” said Smithers.