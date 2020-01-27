Judgment delays increasing in SA courts

More than 100 judgments have been outstanding for more than six months. This is up from 87 at the end of 2018.

GroundUp reports that the SA judiciary published a national report on reserved judgments across all SA courts, dated September 30. The report shows that at the beginning of the fourth term of 2019 there were 103 reserved judgments outstanding for longer than six months and, overall, 683 reserved judgments outstanding.

A previous report by the judiciary showed that at the end of December 2018 there were 87 judgments reserved for longer than six months. This means the number of reserved judgments outstanding for longer than six months has risen by 16 within the past year.

Judicial spokesperson Nathi Mncube said the list of reserved judgments was published at the end of each term, meaning the latest reserved judgment report was published about December 13.

The report stated: “Judicial officers have a choice to reserve judgments [with no date] where circumstances are such that the delivery of a judgment on a fixed date is not possible. The norms and standards state that the judicial officers should make every effort to hand down reserved judgments no later than three months after the date of the last hearing.”