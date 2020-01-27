Woman heading to Mozambique caught with R1m in fake smokes and sneakers

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for being in possession of illicit goods with an estimated value of R1.2m.

Police said on Monday that the 28-year-old woman was arrested in Emanguzi, in northern KZN, on January 20. She was travelling on the R22 which runs towards the Mozambique border, when police flagged her and the driver of the vehicle down.

“The driver spotted the police and abandoned the vehicle as he fled into nearby bushes. The female suspect was found in the vehicle with 15 boxes, which contained 60 units of cigarettes and 900 pairs of branded sneakers," said SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

"She was questioned with regards to the goods. However, she failed to provide police with a reasonable explanation for being in possession of the illicit and counterfeit goods."

The woman was arrested and charged and the vehicle was impounded. She appeared in the Emanguzi magistrate's court on January 21.