South Africa

Autopax employees to receive balance of salaries by Wednesday, say unions

28 January 2020 - 11:24 By ERNEST MABUZA
TransLux is one of the bus liners operated by Autopax. Unions said on Tuesday that the company promised to pay the remainder of staff salaries by Wednesday.
Image: Supplied via South Africa Travel Online

Workers at Autopax would be paid the balance of their salaries by Wednesday, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said on Tuesday.

On Friday, Autopax advised employees that it would be able to pay only half salaries this month. It did not say when the balance would be paid.

Autopax is a subsidiary of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and operates inter-city bus services City to City and TransLux.

Numsa said it met Autopax managers on Monday to deal with the matter.

“The management confirmed that the balance of the salaries would be paid today and tomorrow (Wednesday),” Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.

This was also confirmed by Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela, who said after a meeting with all the unions on Monday, the employer assured them the remainder of staff salaries would be paid by Wednesday.

Numsa said it remained concerned about the state of Autopax and, by extension, parent company Prasa.

“At the meeting, the management made the very same promises they made last year to deal with the problems. They tried to assure us that Prasa would manage payroll for Autopax and that there was a plan to bring stability to the entity,” Hlubi-Majola said.

