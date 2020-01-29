South Africa

Herolds Bay cliff claims another victim as car plunges into the sea

29 January 2020 - 16:24 By TimesLIVE
A helicopter helps retrieve the body of a man who drove off a cliff at Herolds Bay on the Garden Route on Wednesday.
A helicopter helps retrieve the body of a man who drove off a cliff at Herolds Bay on the Garden Route on Wednesday.
Image: ER24

A man was killed when the vehicle he was in plunged off a cliff at Herolds Bay near George in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

Several hikers witnessed the vehicle, which had been travelling on Voëlklip Road, go over the cliff.

ER24 paramedics, police, Western Cape Metro Rescue and the George and Eden fire services arrived on the scene shortly after 9am.

“On arrival, medics found the vehicle some distance down the cliff, lying in the waves,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“Rescue technicians immediately rigged a rope rescue system and made their way to the patient. At the bottom of the cliff, rescue personnel found that a man had been ejected from the vehicle and had sustained several injuries.”

The Red Cross AMS helicopter was called to airlift the body to the roadside. Once retrieved, medics found that the man had succumbed to numerous injuries and he was declared dead.

HeraldLIVE reported in October 2019 that at least eight people had died in the space of four years around Voëlklip, a popular picnic and fishing spot near Herolds Bay.

Some perished in car accidents, while others were washed off the rocks while fishing.

They include Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her two children, who died when their vehicle crashed over a cliff at Voëlklip in October 2019.

READ MORE:

Husband who lost wife, kids in cliff plunge rejects speculation about tragedy

Etienne Scheepers, who lost his wife and two children at Herolds Bay, when their vehicle plunged off a cliff into the ocean, has dismissed ...
News
3 months ago

Man drives off cliff at Chapman’s Peak

A man drove off Chapman's Peak Drive, near Hout Bay, Cape Town, on Sunday
News
2 days ago

'Well-respected' mountaineer dies while climbing in Kalk Bay

A climber believed to be in his 70s has died on Sunday afternoon after a rock-climbing accident in Kalk Bay in the Western Cape.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral South Africa
  2. Magistrate set rape accused free as he was ‘not interested in women’ News
  3. WATCH | Motorist drives into elderly woman carrying baby in Ventersburg South Africa
  4. Tshwane metro cop arrested for 'extorting bribes' from motorists South Africa
  5. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
X