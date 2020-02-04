South Africa

Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight

04 February 2020 - 10:56 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The airline said the loss of the panel did not pose a safety risk to the flight.
The airline said the loss of the panel did not pose a safety risk to the flight.
Image: wikimedia commons

A body panel fell off a Mango Boeing 737 during a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg three weeks ago, the airline said on Tuesday.

Mango spokesperson Sergio dos Santos said the panel fell off on January 14 during a flight from Cape Town International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport.

“Mango can confirm that a panel, a side wing to body fairing, did detach from the body of one of our aircraft.

“We can assure you that the loss of this panel did not pose a safety risk to the flight,” Dos Santos said.

He dismissed claims that the part was sold back to Mango after being picked up by a local.

“I can confirm that Mango did not pay for the part.

“We are in the process of investigating the occurrence and apart from submitting the initial report to the Civil Aviation Authority we will be sharing all subsequent evidence and findings with them once the investigation is finalised.”

MORE

Only customers’ money flew on Mango’s unhappy day

Top tip for companies punting massive online sales: you’re bound to get an “overwhelming” response, so best you gear up for it.
News
5 days ago

Mango flight special ends in chaos as frustrated customers lose money for no bookings

A flight special run by Mango airlines on Tuesday ended in chaos as hundreds of irate customers complained that they did not get bookings despite ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work South Africa
  4. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News
  5. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World

Latest Videos

Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
X