Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight

A body panel fell off a Mango Boeing 737 during a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg three weeks ago, the airline said on Tuesday.

Mango spokesperson Sergio dos Santos said the panel fell off on January 14 during a flight from Cape Town International Airport to OR Tambo International Airport.

“Mango can confirm that a panel, a side wing to body fairing, did detach from the body of one of our aircraft.

“We can assure you that the loss of this panel did not pose a safety risk to the flight,” Dos Santos said.

He dismissed claims that the part was sold back to Mango after being picked up by a local.

“I can confirm that Mango did not pay for the part.

“We are in the process of investigating the occurrence and apart from submitting the initial report to the Civil Aviation Authority we will be sharing all subsequent evidence and findings with them once the investigation is finalised.”