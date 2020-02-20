WATCH | Manager and employee open assault cases after scuffle in store

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi confirmed on Thursday that the incident had taken place at a Spar store on Tuesday.

“Police are investigating two cases of assault common [cross charges] in relation to an incident which took place on February 18 2020 about 3pm in one of the shops at Courtside Shopping Complex,” he said.

“According to information at police disposal an argument between a manager and an employee started and it led to a physical altercation. The manager and the employee laid charges of assault common against each other at Nelspruit SAPS.”

No arrests have been made.