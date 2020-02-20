South Africa

WATCH | Manager and employee open assault cases after scuffle in store

20 February 2020 - 16:30 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A woman and a man employed at a Spar store in Mbombela have opened counter assault cases against each other.
Image: Screenshot

A store manager and employee at a Spar store in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, have opened cases of assault against each other after an argument, caught on video, turned into a scuffle.

In the video, circulated on social media, a shouting woman is seen grappling with a man and then being restrained and carried away by a security guard. It is unclear exactly what led up to the confrontation — based on the clip alone.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi confirmed on Thursday that the incident had taken place at a Spar store on Tuesday.

“Police are investigating two cases of assault common [cross charges] in relation to an incident which took place on February 18 2020 about 3pm in one of the shops at Courtside Shopping Complex,” he said.

“According to information at police disposal an argument between a manager and an employee started and it led to a physical altercation. The manager and the employee laid charges of assault common against each other at Nelspruit SAPS.”

No arrests have been made.

