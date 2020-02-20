Panyaza Lesufi U-turn after schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's family snubbed, report into his death held back

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has made a U-turn and postponed the release of the much-anticipated forensic report into the investigation around the death of Enock Mpianzi.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement Thursday afternoon, two hours before the scheduled release.

“Indeed, after a consultation with the Mpianzi family, we find it to be insensitive to release the report without their blessings. Subsequent to our meeting today, we all agreed that the next session will be held on February 27 2020,” said Lesufi.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that the family had not yet been consulted and had sent a query to the department which had not been responded to.

“It is on the basis of the above that we have taken a decision, after the consultation with the Gauteng Premier David Makhura, to reschedule the release of the forensic report until these processes have been concluded.

“We sincerely apologise to the Mpianzi family, the school community, the media and society for the inconvenience this may have caused.” Lesufi said.

The Parktown Boys' High School grade 8 pupil drowned during a school orientation outing at a camp in Brits in January.