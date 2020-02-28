South Africa

WATCH | Coal trucks block roads in Sandton ahead of EFF march

28 February 2020 - 08:11 By Naledi Shange
Trucks spotted along a road in Sandton before the EFF march.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

More than a dozen coal trucks have been spotted blocking roads in the Sandton area as the EFF prepares to march to Eskom's Megawatt Park offices.

In several videos posted by Yusuf Abramjee, the trucks can be seen on Bowling and Katherine streets, parked on the road and affecting traffic along the route.

It's not clear whether the blockade is linked to the EFF march, set to get under way at 9am at Innesfree Park to Eskom's headquarters in Sunninghill - a 8km walk.

The red berets are to march against load-shedding and the “privatisation” of the parastatal.

The Johannesburg metro police department said its members, along with the police, would monitor the march.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said traffic disruptions were expected in the area, a busy commuter belt.

“Roads affected are Grayston Drive, Rivonia Road and Witkoppen Road. Avoid these roads until after 3pm. Alternative routes include Sandton Drive and William Nicol,” he added.

The march follows this week's #SowetoShutDown protest, which saw residents protest against electricity disconnections, alleged faulty electricity meters and load-shedding.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Monday said it would join the red berets, as it shares the view that independent power producers (IPPs) will be detrimental to the power utility.

“ATM holds a view that the introduction of IPPs and the permission to allow municipalities to procure directly from IPPs is intended to weaken the revenue-generation stream of Eskom,” it said in a statement.

During the state of the nation address (Sona) two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that municipalities in good standing would be allowed to procure energy from IPPs.

TimesLIVE reported that, in January, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility's generation repair process was expected to continue for up to 18 months. He also cautioned that the public can expect increased power cuts while Eskom seeks to solve the energy crisis.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

