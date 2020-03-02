South Africa

Ten years on, gang-rape survivor still fights cops, and Cyril, for justice

02 March 2020 - 06:08 By Jeff Wicks
In 2018, the Port Elizabeth High Court ruled that cops who investigated an attack on Andisiwe Kawa had been grossly negligent and awarded her R2.3m in damages.
Two years after Andisiwe Kawa successfully sued police for failing to properly investigate her 15-hour gang-rape ordeal in 2010, justice remains out of reach as she heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday.

This is the latest instalment in a pitched legal battle between the Johannesburg businesswoman and the police that has spanned the decade

