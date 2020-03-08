South Africa

Six people shot dead in Khayelitsha mass home murder

A little girl was among those injured when gunmen randomly opened fire in a mysterious attack

08 March 2020 - 11:30 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Western Cape Police said a group of men stormed the home and opened fire.
Western Cape Police said a group of men stormed the home and opened fire.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Six people were shot dead and several others wounded when gunmen stormed into a home in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and opened fire on them on Sunday morning, Western Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said one of those wounded in the attack was a six-year-old girl.

Five people were declared dead on the scene while seven others were wounded and rushed to hospital, Potelwa said.

A sixth person died shortly after arriving at hospital.

“Of the seven injured one is a 6-year-old girl,” Potelwa said.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information on the attack can contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.

MORE

Two KZN men arrested for stealing AK47 after witnessing shooting

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested for stealing an Ak47 assault rifle after witnessing a shooting in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Friday ...
News
1 day ago

Suspected 'taxi boss' and guards shot at traffic intersection in Gauteng

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for four suspects after the fatal shooting of three people in broad daylight at a traffic light in Gauteng.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  2. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  3. 18 people in quarantine after contact with SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  4. Ten hilarious responses to SA's first coronavirus case South Africa
  5. Health minister Zweli Mkhize under fire as SA's readiness for coronavirus ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X