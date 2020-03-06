South Africa

Suspected 'taxi boss' and guards shot at traffic intersection in Gauteng

06 March 2020 - 16:58 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Multiple shots were allegedly fired from a Nissan at a BMW, and three men were fatally wounded. Stock photo.
Multiple shots were allegedly fired from a Nissan at a BMW, and three men were fatally wounded. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for four suspects after the fatal shooting of three people in broad daylight at a traffic light in Gauteng.

The incident is suspected to be related to the taxi industry.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the shooting happened in full view of witnesses on Friday.

"Reportedly, a gold Nissan with four occupants approached the car at a robot and suddenly multiple shots were allegedly fired from the Nissan to the BMW that was driving along Webber Street.

"The three victims were accosted while they were coming from a meeting. Three people were shot, and all were declared dead on the scene. They were all males," said Makubele. 

Three cases of murder are under investigation.

Police said one of the victims was a suspected taxi boss and the other two were security guards.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela condemned the incident and urged investigators to leave no stone unturned in tracing and apprehending the suspects.

MORE

MEC steps in as Brits taxi violence leaves one dead, two injured

Taxi violence erupted in the North West town of Brits on Thursday, leaving one commuter dead, two injured and more than than 50 taxis with shattered ...
News
4 weeks ago

KZN councillor describes harrowing scene after bloody taxi massacre

A KwaZulu-Natal ward councillor described the gruesome scene he witnessed moments after a taxi shooting in which a 10-month-old baby, a schoolgirl ...
News
1 month ago

'I have a bullet stuck in my neck': Cape Town attorney can't fathom who'd want him dead

“I have a bullet in my neck and I can't even feel it. It's like it's not there,” said a confused Jakes van der Merwe three weeks after surviving an ...
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. First case of coronavirus detected in SA South Africa
  2. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa
  3. Health minister Zweli Mkhize under fire as SA's readiness for coronavirus ... South Africa
  4. Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X