R75 surgical masks selling for R2,000 amid coronavirus outbreak

As retailers battle to stock shelves with hygiene products amid the spread of coronavirus in SA, face masks have been selling online for R2,000 — R1,925 more than a month ago.

Journalist and radio host Brent Lindeque recently accused popular online store Takealot and one of its suppliers, Umlozi, of using the Covid-19 outbreak to profit from anxious customers.

Lindeque said he bought a pack of 50 masks from a pharmacy for R75 in February. This month, he discovered the same product on Takealot for R2,000.