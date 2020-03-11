South Africa

Alex schoolgirl dies after being hit by stray bullet while eating with family

11 March 2020 - 08:20 By Naledi Shange
Siyanda Ntshangase died on March 4, while Sinesipho Mangaliso was killed on Friday.
Siyanda Ntshangase died on March 4, while Sinesipho Mangaliso was killed on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Steve Collender

Two more Gauteng pupils have died in the past week, with one of them being killed by a stray bullet in front of her family.

“Sinesipho Mangaliso, a grade 5 learner from Zenzeleni Primary School in Alexandra, passed away on Friday. It is alleged she was dining with her family at home when a stray bullet hit her and sadly resulted to her tragic death,” said education department spokesperson Steve Mabona on Wednesday.

Another pupil, Siyanda Ntshangase, died on March 4.

“He is alleged to have suffered an extreme migraine, which led to his death,” Mabona said.

Mabona conveyed his condolences to the families, school friends and teachers.

Gauteng has been rocked by the deaths of a number of pupils since the beginning of the year. Enock Mpianzi died on a school camp, at least two pupils were struck by lightning, others died in scholar transport accidents, while another plunged to his death from the upper floor of a school.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed concern about the deaths, cutting his hair in what he said was a bid to cleanse the province of bad luck.

However, more deaths have occurred since then.

MORE

'I've run out of ways to comfort families': Lesufi on deaths of 14 pupils, four teachers in Gauteng

The deaths of 14 pupils and four teachers in Gauteng since the start of the year has taken an emotional toll on him, provincial education MEC Panyaza ...
News
3 weeks ago

R800m set aside to build schools in 'high-demand' suburbs of Gauteng

The Gauteng department of education has set aside nearly R800m to build new schools in "high-demand areas" of the province this year.
News
1 day ago

Education department probes how pupil's finger was 'cut off' at primary school

A team from the Gauteng education department is expected to visit a primary school in Pretoria on Monday
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  3. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
X