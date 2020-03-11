Alex schoolgirl dies after being hit by stray bullet while eating with family

Two more Gauteng pupils have died in the past week, with one of them being killed by a stray bullet in front of her family.

“Sinesipho Mangaliso, a grade 5 learner from Zenzeleni Primary School in Alexandra, passed away on Friday. It is alleged she was dining with her family at home when a stray bullet hit her and sadly resulted to her tragic death,” said education department spokesperson Steve Mabona on Wednesday.

Another pupil, Siyanda Ntshangase, died on March 4.

“He is alleged to have suffered an extreme migraine, which led to his death,” Mabona said.

Mabona conveyed his condolences to the families, school friends and teachers.

Gauteng has been rocked by the deaths of a number of pupils since the beginning of the year. Enock Mpianzi died on a school camp, at least two pupils were struck by lightning, others died in scholar transport accidents, while another plunged to his death from the upper floor of a school.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed concern about the deaths, cutting his hair in what he said was a bid to cleanse the province of bad luck.

However, more deaths have occurred since then.